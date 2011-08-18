Image caption CCTV has been released of an attack on the Bang and Olufsen store in Manchester

New footage of looters targeting stores in Manchester last week has been shown on a special BBC Crimewatch programme.

CCTV images showed raids on Cathedral Jewellers and Alfred E Mutter in Thomas Street, in which thousands of pounds worth of jewellery was stolen.

Police have also released images showing the Bang and Olufsen store off King Street being broken into.

Greater Manchester Police has arrested more than 270 people over the riots. Of those, more than 170 have been charged.

Dozens have been sentenced after having been dealt with at magistrates' or crown courts.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been uploading pictures of suspected rioters to its Flickr site and has urged people to call its dedicated appeal line or Crimestoppers anonymously.