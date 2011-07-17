Man shot in shoulder outside Northenden pub

Image caption The man is said to be poorly but stable in hospital

A man has been shot in the shoulder outside a pub in south Manchester.

The 32-year-old was shot outside The Spread Eagle pub on Royle Green Road, Northenden, at about 0015 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said he was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a poorly but stable condition.

An investigation is now under way and anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact police.

Ch Supt Rob Potts said: "I would like to reassure the local community that we have stepped up patrols in the area with officers from the division and across the force and there are a number of lines of inquiry that officers are currently following.

"If anyone does have any information as to why this man was shot, or indeed, who may be responsible, then I would like them to come forward and speak to us."