Aegis to create 600 new jobs at Manchester call centre

Indian firm Aegis is to open its European headquarters in Manchester, creating 600 call centre jobs.

The jobs will be based at offices in Piccadilly Gardens in the city centre, to open by the end of the year.

Aegis provides accounting, finance, human resources and IT to firms who want to cut overheads by outsourcing those parts of the business.

It is one of the world's largest outsourcing businesses with more than 50,000 employees worldwide.

It plans to open more customer service centres in Europe over the next two years, which could create an additional 3,000 jobs.

Significant investment

Aparup Sengupta, global CEO and managing director of Aegis, said: "We're delighted to be launching our European presence with a new customer centre in Manchester.

"Our strategy is to ensure that people calling our centres get an excellent experience, and we think that generally, the best way to do that is to have a strong onshore presence, rather than having centres offshore."

The firm said its decision to open a customer centre in Manchester followed a consultation process with local businesses and civic leaders in the city.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This is excellent news for the city and we look forward to welcoming a major firm like Aegis to Manchester.

"Winning this significant investment shows how Manchester has both the infrastructure and the workforce to attract global business to the city.

"It also demonstrates that we can compete on the world stage to generate much-needed jobs and investment."