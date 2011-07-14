Sex attacker is jailed following TV appeal

Image caption Dominic Hill pleaded guilty to sexual assault

A sex attacker who turned himself in after seeing a reconstruction of his crime on television has been jailed.

Dominic Hill, 26, from Burnage Lane, attacked his victim in the early hours of 31 October 2010, dragging her into an alleyway in Manchester city centre.

CCTV footage and a reconstruction aired on Crimewatch in February, causing him to turn himself in an hour later.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to five years and four months at Manchester Crown Court.

Det Con John Armitage said: "Hill showed no mercy to his victim and put her through a simply terrifying ordeal.

"Thanks to her bravery throughout the whole case, Hill has been brought to justice.

"The Crimewatch reconstruction received nationwide coverage and within an hour of broadcasting the appeal, Hill handed himself in to police."