Bury man jailed for lying over shooting

A Bury man who lied about being shot in the foot by masked men has been jailed for wasting police time.

Hassan Hussain, 21, from South Bank Road, was found with a gunshot wound to his foot at the Parkhills and Grosvenor Street junction in Bury on 17 October.

He told officers he had been shot by men in balaclavas in a car, a claim which forensic evidence contradicted.

He pleaded guilty to wasting police time and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison at Bury Magistrates' Court.

Det Ch Insp Bob Tonge said: "The false reporting of any crime is a serious issue and is not something that we take lightly.

"This is particularly true in the case of a shooting, which is a major incident and is treated as such.

"The local community were also unnecessarily alarmed as they were mistakenly led to believe that there was a gunman at large in the area."