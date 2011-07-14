Fiji electrician guilty of Luke Molnar's manslaughter

Image caption Luke Molnar died on a conservation trip

An electrician has been convicted in Fiji of the manslaughter of a Greater Manchester teenager.

Luke Molnar, 17, from Stretford, was electrocuted when he touched a metal washing line on a conservation trip in August 2006

The court convicted Kitione Rokosuka of manslaughter by unlawful omission but acquitted his supervisor Suren Chand.

Earlier this year an inquest into Luke's death by the Stockport Coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Parents' campaign

The trial of the two electricians who wired up the camp in Tokoriki where Luke was working began on Monday.

He died when the washing line came into contact with an electrical cable tied to the line.

Image caption Steve and Gill Molnar are looking for answers about their son's death

His parents Gill and Steve Molnar are campaigning for tighter legislation for companies which organise adventure holidays.

In April Stockport coroner John Pollard wrote to Business Secretary Vince Cable asking him to review the regulation of companies offering overseas adventure travel.

Mr Pollard criticised the company which had organised Luke's trip, Coral Cay Conservation, saying its safety arrangements were "weak, ineffectual and of very little use".

In a statement, Coral Cay Conservation said the tragedy had "shocked and saddened the whole organisation".

Sentencing is due to take place on Friday.