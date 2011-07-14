Former soldier jailed for Eccles pub rabbit attack

Image caption Adam Gregg served in Afghanistan

An ex-soldier who hit a rabbit onto a pub table before setting it alight has been jailed.

Adam Gregg, 22, of Lords Street, Cadishead, Salford, admitted causing unnecessary suffering and cruelty to an animal at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison by Salford magistrates on Wednesday.

The sentence also included separate offences of racially aggravated assault, a public order offence and breaching a court order.

Gregg, who had served in Afghanistan, tried to sell the baby rabbit to customers at the Eccles Cross pub in Eccles on 18 June.

When this did not happen he smashed the rabbit onto a picnic table in a beer garden before setting fire to it.

Police found the dead rabbit in a bin with a broken neck.

The court heard that the former member of the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, lost the sight in one eye while serving in Afghanistan and was discharged from the army in March 2010 after testing positive for cocaine.

David O'Reilly, defending, said his client felt he had not received proper treatment since being discharged from the army.