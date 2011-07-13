Boy, 16, guilty of sexual assault in Bolton

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of sexual assaulting a girl in Bolton earlier this year.

The boy attacked the victim, also 16, at a house in Horwich on 9 February after her boyfriend went out.

He was given a supervision order and youth rehabilitation order, both for 12 months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation at Bolton Youth Court.

His brother, 22, was given a suspended sentence at a previous hearing for intimidating the girl by text message.

'Malicious text'

He sent a text to the girl several days after the assault, threatening to kill her if she told the police what his brother had done.

Neither defendant can be named for legal reasons.

Det Con Stuart Round said: "The victim in this case not only had to deal with being sexually assaulted by a persistent and callous boy, which was a frightening ordeal in itself, but the brother tried to intimidate her with his malicious text message.

"I would like to pay tribute to her courage and bravery in reporting this matter, despite the boy's continued denials and putting her through the trial process."