Man found stabbed in Bolton town centre

A man who was found stabbed in Bolton town centre is in a critical condition.

The 34-year-old was found by police called to Crown Street at about 0040 BST. He had been stabbed in his chest, back and both his legs.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.

Greater Manchester police said he was serious but stable and are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Det Insp Gary Smith said: "We are in the early stages of this inquiry, and are still trying to establish where the stabbing took place.

"The victim is in a poorly condition but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"We would urge any witnesses to call us."