Man on CCTV sought over Harpurhey rape

Image caption The man was seen on CCTV walking on Bridgewater Place

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman was raped in Manchester.

The 31-year-old woman had been drinking with friends at a bar in Manchester on 11 April but left at 1830 BST.

She met a man on Oldham Street and woke up later that evening at a house in Harpurhey where she was raped.

Police want to speak to a man who was captured on CCTV that evening while he was walking along Bridgewater Place with the victim.

Det Con Keith Gibbs from North Manchester CID said: "Details of what happened are sketchy at the moment and I would urge the man in the image to come forward and help us eliminate him from our inquiries.

"He may hold vital information into what happened to the victim and her next steps."