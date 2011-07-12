Coma man had 'every bone in face broken'

A man is in a coma in intensive care after every bone in his face was broken, police have said.

The 41-year-old was found by a woman walking her dog on a footpath between Travis Street and Ridling Lane in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on Sunday morning.

It is not known how the man was injured and police have appealed to the public to help find out what happened.

Officers said although he had suffered "serious trauma" they could not say whether he was attacked or fell.

Det Con Julie Howell, of Ashton-under-Lyne CID, said: "We do not know how this man came to be on the footpath or how he sustained his injuries.

"He is in a very serious condition in hospital so we need the public's help to establish the circumstances.

"I want to appeal to anyone who might have been in this area between about 2345 BST on the Saturday evening and 0830 BST the following day who might have either witnessed what happened, or saw this man, and can help us with our investigation," she added.