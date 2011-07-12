Gypsy star's son in court over attempted murder

From the section

The son of Big Fat Gypsy Weddings star Paddy Doherty has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

David Doherty, 27, from Salford, Greater Manchester, is accused of driving over a man's legs before firing a sawn-off shotgun at him.

Mr Doherty appeared by video link at Liverpool Crown Court and was remanded in custody until September.

Judge Henry Globe QC said a week-long trial is expected to take place in November.

Paddy Doherty, 52, appeared in the Channel 4 documentary series which was broadcast earlier this year.