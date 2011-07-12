Oldham police find cannabis in garage

Cannabis, worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, has been seized by police in Oldham.

Hundreds of blocks of cannabis were discovered in a garage on the Trent Mill Industrial estate by an officer on patrol.

The drugs have been sent for forensic analysis and a street value will be calculated.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the owners of the drugs to come forward.

Ch Supt Tim Forber said: "The drugs we recovered will need to be analysed carefully by our specialist forensic officers before we can put a definitive value on it, but clearly the sheer amount we recovered means it would yield hundreds of thousands of pounds on the streets.

"This is a fantastic result for the people of Oldham as we have effectively disrupted the supply of a large quantity of drugs into our communities."