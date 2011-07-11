Girl sexually assaulted in Chorlton

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in south Manchester.

The 15-year-old was walking along St Annes Road, Chorlton, with a friend at about 2115 BST on Saturday when they were approached by a man.

He walked off but soon afterwards they saw him again as a passenger in an approaching blue car, and they ran off towards Sandy Lane.

He found the girl again at about 2200 BST close to Corkland Road and Devonshire Road, and assaulted her.

She managed to kick the man away and escape.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 10in (1.77m) tall, in his mid 40s with shaved blonde or ginger hair.

The man driving the car is described as white, in his mid to late 30s, of heavy build with spiky ginger hair. He also had a gap in his front teeth.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.