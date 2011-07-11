Father pays tribute to drowned toddler

Image caption Zainab Yusuf was described as "such a happy child"

The father of a toddler who drowned at a Salford swimming pool has paid tribute to a "much loved little girl".

Zainab Yusuf was at the Esporta gym at the Lowry Outlet Mall for a swimming lesson with her parents and six-month-old sister when the incident happened.

The 22-month-old was taken to hospital at around 1640 BST on Sunday but died of her injuries shortly after.

Zakary Yusuf said: "She was such a happy child, bright and loving, with a smile that could light up a room."

He added: "Zainab could never be replaced and will always be in our hearts.

"Zainab was a much loved little girl, and will be sorely missed by all her family and friends."

Greater Manchester Police have described the incident as a "tragic accident" and, while an investigation is ongoing, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the toddler's death.

An Esporta spokesperson said: "At this terrible time our thoughts and wishes are with the family affected.

"We can confirm that, due to a serious incident, the Esporta club at Salford Quays was closed on Sunday to allow for an investigation to take place - it will remain closed throughout Monday."