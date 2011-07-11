Electrocuted student Luke Molnar trial opens in Fiji

The parents of a Greater Manchester student electrocuted on a conservation trip to Fiji five years ago hope a trial will throw light on his death.

Luke Molnar, 17, died after touching a metal washing line that was in contact with power cables brought down by a storm.

Two men who wired the camp in Tokoriki are on trial for manslaughter in Fiji.

Earlier this year a UK coroner ruled that Luke was unlawfully killed in the incident in August 2006.

The men on trial had been employed by the Tokoriki resort.

Luke's parents Gill and Steve Molnar from Stretford are campaigning for tighter legislation for companies who organise adventure holidays.

"We're looking at this with trepidation we don't know what the outcome will be, we're not there and we are getting reports every day from the British High Commission," said Mrs Molnar.

Image caption Steve and Gill Molnar are looking for answers about their son's death

"We've had confirmation that is all going ahead as planned."

Mr Molnar said the trial has followed a difficult five years trying to piece together how the couple's son died.

"It's been painstakingly difficult trying to chase information that wasn't freely coming from the Fiji authorities which is due to their lack of resources," he added.

In April Stockport coroner John Pollard wrote to Business secretary, Vince Cable, asking him to review the regulation of companies offering overseas adventure travel.

Mr Pollard criticised the company which had organised Luke's trip, Coral Cay Conservation, saying its safety arrangements were "weak, ineffectual and of very little use".