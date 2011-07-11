Tameside child abuser gets life sentence

Image caption Colin Cooper was formerly known as Alan Makinson

A man from Greater Manchester has been jailed for life for abusing eight children over a period of two decades.

Colin Cooper, 60, was convicted of 30 offences of rape and sexual assault on children aged between three and 12.

Cooper, from Tameside, was arrested in 2009 when the first victim came forward, prompting an investigation.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years at Manchester Crown Court earlier, and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Cooper, formerly known as Alan Makinson, attacked his first victim in 1985.

After a four week trial, he was found guilty of offences dating from then until 2001.

Det Con Grace Hulse, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a shocking abuse of trust over the best part of two decades.

"It is only down to the bravery of his victims that we are able to put this man where he belongs, behind bars.

"We take allegations of sexual abuse extremely seriously and will investigate thoroughly, no matter how long ago the offences occurred."