Toddler drowns in Salford Quays gym swimming pool

Image caption Esporta at Salford Quays remained closed on Monday

A toddler has drowned at a swimming pool at a gym in Greater Manchester.

Police were called at 1640 BST on Sunday to Esporta at the Lowry Outlet Mall, Salford Quays. The 20-month-old child was taken to hospital but died soon after.

A police investigation is taking place although there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"At this terrible time our thoughts and wishes are with the family affected," an Esporta spokesperson said.

"We can confirm that, due to a serious incident, the Esporta club at Salford Quays was closed on Sunday to allow for an investigation to take place - it will remain closed throughout Monday.

"Due to the nature of the investigation we are unable to give any details regarding the event, and we apologise to members for any inconvenience caused by the closure."