Blackburn imams in Ramadan quit smoking call

Imams in Lancashire are to receive training from the British Heart Foundation to help them advise mosque-goers to quit smoking during Ramadan.

The charity said that people from southern Asia are 50% more likely to die from heart disease than the general population.

In partnership with Blackburn and Darwen Care Trust Plus it is advising imams on how to discourage the habit.

The fasting month-long period of Ramadan begins on 1 August.

Dr Malcolm Ridgway, Medical Director of Blackburn with Darwen Care Trust Plus said: "Stopping smoking is one of the most important things you can do to for your heart health and Ramadan is the ideal time to quit smoking for good."

The BHF said that smoking is one of the major causes of heart and circulatory disease and that smokers are almost twice as likely to have a heart attack as people who have never smoked.

The Asian Quitline, a stop-smoking service with advice in Urdu, Punjabi and Bengali, which is funded by the BHF will have its opening hours extended during Ramadan.