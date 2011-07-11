Two men seriously injured as car hits Wilmslow tree
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two 19-year-old men have been seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree after leaving the road in Wilmslow.
The men, who are both from Timperley, were travelling along the A538 Altrincham road at its junction with Mobberley Road at 0121 BST on Saturday.
One is being treated at Wythenshawe Hospital and the other at Salford's Hope Hospital.
A 34-year-old passenger in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries.