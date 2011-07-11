Two men seriously injured as car hits Wilmslow tree

Two 19-year-old men have been seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree after leaving the road in Wilmslow.

The men, who are both from Timperley, were travelling along the A538 Altrincham road at its junction with Mobberley Road at 0121 BST on Saturday.

One is being treated at Wythenshawe Hospital and the other at Salford's Hope Hospital.

A 34-year-old passenger in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries.