Wigan's St Catharine's Church steeple saved by lottery

Image caption The steeple was discovered to be leaning 172 years ago

A church steeple in Wigan that has been leaning since it was built in 1839 is to be fully restored after parishioners succeeded in securing a lottery grant.

The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) has awarded almost £750,000 to St Catharine's Church in Scholes.

The steeple that has been repaired over the years will be carefully dismantled and rebuilt to ensure its safety.

The church is raising funds to meet the contribution that the HLF requires of the parish under the funding agreement.