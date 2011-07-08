Manchester

Tornado hits Greater Manchester housing estate

A tornado has struck a housing estate near Bolton, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Police received reports of a twister at an estate in Westhoughton at 1545 BST.

One resident described hearing a loud "whooshing" sound and looking outside to see litter and leaves swirling in the street.

The tornado lifted several roof tiles and even a large children's trampoline. No injuries have been reported.

