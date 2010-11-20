A man has been found dead on the hard shoulder of the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to the the anti-clockwise carriageway, near junction 27 - Stockport East, at 1300 GMT.

It is thought he fell from a bridge or a wall near the motorway, a police spokesman said.

All lanes of the carriageway were closed. Lane three has been reopened but lanes one and two were expected to remain closed for some time.

The incident has caused traffic disruption in and around Stockport. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.