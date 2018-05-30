Image copyright Met Police Image caption Serena Alexander-Benson left the UK on a Eurotunnel train at Folkestone on 25 May, police said

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from London has been found in Poland with her mother, police have said.

Serena Alexander-Benson was last seen by her father leaving her home in Wimbledon at about 07:50 BST on Friday.

She left the UK on a Eurotunnel train then travelled by car to Poland with a Polish friend of her mother, police said.

Officers are establishing whether any offences have been committed. A European Arrest Warrant was not issued.

The Met Police said officers had now been told by the National Crime Agency that the Polish authorities have confirmed Serena is with her mother in Poland.

When leaving her home on 25 May, Serena had told her father she was going to school, but she did not arrive.