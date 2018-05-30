Image copyright City of London Police Image caption Bethany-Maria Beales died in an open area of The Heron building, on Moor Lane, on 26 May

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found at the foot of a luxury 36-storey tower block.

Bethany-Maria Beales, 22, was discovered outside the City of London's Heron building, on Moor Lane, on 26 May.

City of London Police said Miss Beales' injuries were "consistent with a fall from a height".

A man and a woman, both 38, arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

Miss Beales' body was found in an open area of the Heron Building complex, close to Barbican and Moorgate Tube stations.

'Shining star'

Police said they were called to Moor Lane just after 13:22 BST.

In a statement Miss Beales' family described the 22-year-old, who was originally from St Helens, as a "shining star" with "the most beautiful singing voice".

Image copyright City of London Police Image caption Bethany-Maria Beales' family said she 'had the brightest smile and the most beautiful singing voice'

They said: "Beth was a kind, funny, loyal, intelligent, talented and stunningly beautiful person who changed the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know her and lucky enough to be loved by her.

"She was the world to us all.

"Our world will never be as bright again now that our shining star has gone."

It is the first murder investigation to be launched by the City of London Police this year; although its detectives have been loaned to help the Met Police cope with a spike in murder cases.

Det Ch Insp Edelle Michaels added: "We are doing everything we can to determine the circumstances of this tragic incident. "