Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police are trying to trace Martin Cavanagh "as a matter of urgency" after his wife was found dead

A murder investigation has been launched after Sophie Cavanagh, 31, was found dead at the flat in Bromley.

Her former partner, Martin Cavanagh, is being sought by police "as a matter of urgency".

The 34-year-old is believed to have links to south-east London and the south coast.

Det Ch Insp Richard Vandenbergh said: "We are working tirelessly to establish exactly what happened in the lead up to Sophie's death and I am committed to finding the person responsible for this vicious attack."

Paramedics were called to a flat on Chatterton Road at 18:13 BST on 20 May, and police were alerted shortly after Mrs Cavanagh's body was found.

The death was originally treated as unexplained, but the Met say initial findings from the post-mortem suggest that Sophie's death is suspicious.