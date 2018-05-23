Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Cavalier King Charles spaniel, called Charlie, collapsed from deadly parvovirus days after being bought by a family in Feltham

A gang of fraudsters who made millions of pounds selling sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting members of the public has been sentenced.

The group of six is estimated to have made about £2.5m selling more than 5,000 dogs from houses in west London.

Some gang members were jailed at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday.

A vet who falsified vaccination cards to help the group sell the puppies was spared jail. Daniel Doherty was given a 12-month suspended sentence.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Many of the dogs found by the RSPCA had to be put down

RSPCA inspector Kirsty Withnall, who uncovered the gang with help from the Metropolitan Police, said Yorkshire terriers, cavapoos and labradoodles were advertised online and sold for up to £650 each.

She said many of the dogs recovered had since died or had to be put to sleep due to severe health problems.

"This was a complicated and multi-faceted, high-volume conspiracy whereby the gang has misrepresented commercial, puppy-farmed dogs imported from abroad as family-bred pets to con members of the public out of money," she added.

The puppies were illegally imported from Ireland before being taken to the defendants' homes where they were kept in plastic sheds, outbuildings and garages.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Dogs were kept in sheds and outbuildings at the defendants' homes

One family in Feltham said they had to put their new puppy down days after bringing it home.

Vets discovered that Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Charlie, had parvovirus in February 2016.

Charlier's owner, known only as Claire, said: "Her legs gave way and she had no energy so I took her to the surgery. By the time I got her there she was half lifeless.

"It was heartbreaking."

