Man stabbed to death near Islington Town Hall
- 21 May 2018
A man has been found stabbed to death on a busy north London street.
Police were called to reports of a man suffering stab wounds on near Islington Town Hall on Upper Street, Islington at about 18:30 BST on Monday.
The un-named man was pronounced dead at the scene. Road closures remain in place in the area.
A murder investigation has been launched, Scotland Yard said. No arrests have been made and inquires continue.