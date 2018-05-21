Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the man was stabbed near Islington Town Hall, on Upper Street

A man has been found stabbed to death on a busy north London street.

Police were called to reports of a man suffering stab wounds on near Islington Town Hall on Upper Street, Islington at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

The un-named man was pronounced dead at the scene. Road closures remain in place in the area.

A murder investigation has been launched, Scotland Yard said. No arrests have been made and inquires continue.