Image copyright Google Image caption The first floor of the house on Yew Tree Road was destroyed

A man has died and two more are in hospital following a fire in west London.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to the blaze at a house in Yew Tree Road, Shepherd's Bush, in the early hours of Sunday.

One man was confirmed dead at the scene and the first floor of the property was destroyed, London Fire Brigade said.

Paramedics treated two other men at the scene for the effects of breathing in smoke.

The fire, which began shortly after 04:00 BST was under control by 05:28.

An investigation is under way.