Image copyright Google Image caption Osman Shidane died three days after he was attacked on Victoria Road

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in west London.

Osman Shidane died in hospital on Friday three days after he was attacked on Victoria Road, Ruislip.

A post-mortem examination showed the 20-year-old died of multiple stab wounds.

Murder detectives charged the 16-year-old boy from Hillingdon on Sunday. He will appear at Hillingdon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 15-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Wednesday has been released on police bail.

Officers found Mr Shidane injured after being called to Victoria Road at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

Mr Shidane was taken to a central London hospital but died of his injuries on Friday afternoon.

His next of kin have been informed.