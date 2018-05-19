Image copyright Labour Party Image caption Janet Daby was chosen from a shortlist made up of only black and ethnic minority women

Members of the Labour Party have selected Janet Daby to stand in the Lewisham East by-election.

Ms Daby was chosen after hustings in south-east London on Saturday from a shortlist made up of only black and ethnic minority women.

She beat Sakina Sheikh and Claudia Webbe to run as the party's candidate for the by-election on 14 June.

Brenda Dacres pulled out of the contest on Friday because of health reasons.

Jeremy Corbyn and Sadiq Khan congratulated Ms Daby on Twitter.

Image copyright PA Image caption Heidi Alexander is Sadiq Khan's new deputy mayor for transport

The by-election was sparked by the resignation of Heidi Alexander who is going to work for London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Ms Alexander won the south-east London constituency by more than 21,000 votes in last year's general election, with the Conservatives second and Liberal Democrats third.

She is to become London's new deputy mayor for transport.