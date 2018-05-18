Image copyright Met Police Image caption The body of 85-year-old Rosina Coleman was found at her home in Romford

A 65-year-old man has been arrested over the murder of an 85-year-old woman in her home in Romford.

Rosina Coleman was found beaten to death in Ashmour Gardens in Romford, east London, at about 11:30 BST on Tuesday.

Police described the killing as a "cowardly assault". A post mortem gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The man, 65, was on suspicion of murder at an address in Romford on Friday.