Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Crows Road/Harts Lane area of Barking

A 24-year-old man has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Crows Road, Barking, at 23:31 BST on Thursday and found the injured victim.

The Metropolitan Police said: "He was given first aid by officers prior to the arrival of paramedics but sadly was pronounced dead at the scene."

Formal identification is still to take place but the victim's next of kin have been informed. No arrests have been made.

This year, the Met Police has recorded more than 60 murders, of which 39 involved knives and 10 involved guns.

Earlier this month, an urgent investigation into the recent surge in violent crime in the capital was launched by members of the London Assembly.

And on Tuesday, Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Helen Ball told the assembly there were signs the increase in violent crime in London was "stabilising".

Murder rates in April and May were "considerably lower" than in February and March, she said at a meeting of the Police and Crime Committee.