Image copyright PA/Elizabeth Cook Image caption Kasim Lewis pleaded guilty to murdering 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos

A man has been jailed for 29 years for killing a barmaid whose naked body was found in a park after she went missing on Christmas Eve.

Iuliana Tudos, 22, was discovered dead in a disused building in Finsbury Park, north London, three days later.

Ms Tudos, who was born in Moldova, had been slashed with a broken bottle in the neck, abdomen and wrists.

Kasim Lewis, 31, of Friern Barnet, north London, pleaded guilty to her murder at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 29 years.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said: "Although there is no evidence that Iuliana was actually sexually assaulted, the prosecution allege that this was a sexually motivated and sadistic attack."

During the attack, Lewis extracted her PIN number and later withdrew cash from her account.

Image copyright Iuliana Tudos/Facebook Image caption Iuliana Tudos went missing on Christmas Eve

The court heard Ms Tudos worked in the World's End pub in Camden High Street.

She had finished her shift at the pub and was planning to spend Christmas with friends after going home to collect her things.

She was picked up on CCTV at 20:33 heading towards the entrance of Finsbury Park.

When she failed to turn up, her friends posted messages on social media, contacted the pub, hospitals and distributed fliers.

Her body was found in a burnt out shed by her friends, the court heard.

Paramedics described a wound to her chest as looking like the logo for Batman or the letter M, and she had been bound with cable ties, the court heard.

A search of Lewis' phone revealed a trailer for a pornographic film featuring a young woman being chased into an alleyway and then bound with cable ties.

Image caption Cards left at an entrance to the park after her murder said Ms Tudos was a "happy and bubbly girl"

In a statement read to the court, Ms Tudos's stepfather Costa Vassiliou said his daughter was murdered in the most "inhumane way".

He described his "beloved daughter" as "full of energy" and "loved and cherished by all of her friends and family".

"As a family, we will never get through this," he added.

In court: Alice Evans, BBC London

Iuliana was born in Moldova in 1995. She moved to Cyprus, where her parents are from, before moving to London in 2013.

Today, the public gallery was packed with friends and family.

Friends wept and held hands to their mouths as the prosecution described Iuliana's naked body being found with horrific injuries.

Her mother sobbed as Iuliana's stepfather read out his statement - which described how the family would never get through the loss of such a "loved" daughter.

Lewis entered his plea via a video link from HMP Belmarsh.

Judge Richard Marks had asked Mr Lewis to attend but he declined to do so.

Lewis, who was born in Monserrat, had previously been jailed for an earlier sex attack.

In September 2005, he was handed two years for sexual assault and exposure on a bus and placed on the sex offenders register.

In 2011, he received a further eight months in jail for failing to comply with the sex offender notification requirements and a community order.