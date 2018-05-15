Image copyright Google Image caption Onees Khatoon was found dead at her home in Gade Close in Hayes

A man has been charged with the murder of his mother at their west London home.

Onees Khatoon, 71, was found dead by police officers at home in Gade Close, Hayes, on Sunday.

Her son Majid Butt, 51, was due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday was inconclusive and officers await the result of further tests, the Metropolitan Police said.