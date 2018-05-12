Image copyright @keval_91 Image caption The shooting happened on Cumberland Road

A man who was shot dead outside Queensbury Tube station in north-west London has been named by police as Leon Maxwell.

The 38-year-old, from Watford, died from a gunshot wound on 1 May.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the murder investigation.

Detectives are working to establish if there are any links between Mr Maxwell and another man who was taken to hospital on the same night after being shot.

The Met Police say the 26-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.