Boys aged 12 and 15 shot in north-west London
- 6 May 2018
Two boys aged 12 and 15 have been shot in north-west London.
The 15-year-old was found with a gun shot wound after police were called to High Street in Wealdstone at about 13:15 BST.
Minutes later, paramedics alerted officers to reports a 12-year-old boy had also been shot on the same road.
They have been taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and police said inquiries are continuing.