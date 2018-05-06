Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was found on Warham Street, after gunshots were heard on nearby Cooks Road

A 17-year-old boy has died after he was found with a gunshot wound in south London on Saturday, police have said.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of gunshots on Cooks Road, Southwark, at about 18:05 BST.

The teenager was found on nearby Warham Street, where he was given first aid by doctors and ambulance crews, but was pronounced dead at 18:56 BST.

The boy's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be held in due course, police said.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

No arrests have been made and police enquires are continuing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.