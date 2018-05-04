Image copyright @ElMengem Image caption Lewychino Martey-Thomas, who works in a suit shop, chased the suspect wearing a tuxedo and bow tie

A suspected phone thief was chased down the street by a man in a tuxedo in central London.

Lewychino Martey-Thomas, who works in a suit shop in High Holborn, gave chase after a mobile phone was snatched from a woman's hand by someone on a bicycle.

Harry Stevens, 19, of Channel Islands Estate, London, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.

A video of Wednesday's chase attracted widespread attention on social media, with users praising 35-year-old Mr Martey-Thomas for his actions.

