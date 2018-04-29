Image copyright Neilson Barnard/Getty Image caption Miles Hurley, pictured with his aunt, Elizabeth Hurley, was attacked by a group of men

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew has said he felt like he had a "guardian angel" that kept him alive after he was stabbed following a car crash.

Miles Hurley, 21, lost six pints of blood when he and a friend were attacked on 8 March.

They were confronted by a group of men during a verbal dispute after a minor car crash in Battersea, south London.

"The knife didn't hit my spinal cord or arteries. It all came down to angles and millimetres," he said.

"I had a guardian angel that night. I lost six pints of blood," he told the Mail on Sunday.

"The doctors thought I'd perforated my liver and clipped one of my major arteries. But everything they feared could have happened, didn't."

Mr Hurley said he was behind the wheel of his mother's Fiat 500 when he was involved in a minor collision with a black car.

The model said he tried to exchange insurance details when the passenger of the other car threw a punch through the open window.

"I tried to talk my way out of it and said something like, 'So are we going to exchange insurance details?'" he said.

Mr Hurley said the assailant later pushed him up against the vehicle, and he felt an "aggressive shove" and heard the men saying "poke him, poke him".

"I didn't feel anything, there was no pain. I had no idea I'd been stabbed," he said.

"I wasn't thinking how I was going to die. I knew people didn't die instantly from stab wounds because the adrenaline keeps you alive.

"So I just kept wiggling my toes, kept calm and tried to keep my heart rate low."

Scotland Yard has released a CCTV clip of the black hatchback with blacked-out windows that they want to trace.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw either the beige Fiat 500 or black hatchback on Wandsworth Road and in the Patmore Estate at about 20:45 BST to contact them.