Image copyright PA Image caption The Forestry Commission has issued a warning to steer clear of the toxic caterpillar

An outbreak of toxic caterpillars that can cause asthma attacks, vomiting and skin rashes has descended on London, officials have warned.

Oak processionary moths (OPM), which are in their larval stage, have been spotted across the south-east of England and in the capital.

Hairs on the caterpillars can cause fevers and eye and throat irritations, the Forestry Commission said.

The organisation has issued a caution not to touch the species.

The biggest infestations of OPM were recorded in Greater London, stemming from Kingston upon Thames to Brent.

Some infestations were also spotted in Bracknell Forest, Slough and Guildford.

Image copyright Forestry Commission Image caption The red dots indicate where OPM nests were found in 2017/18

OPM caterpillars were spotted emerging from egg plaques in mid-April, and trees were later treated on 23 April, the Forestry Commission added.

"The treatment programme is expected to continue until late May or early June," a spokesman said.

"After that the caterpillars will be too large to be affected by our preferred treatment product."

Precautions to minimise health risks:

Do not touch or approach nests or caterpillars

Do not let children touch or approach nests or caterpillars

Do not let animals touch or approach nests or caterpillars; or try removing nests or caterpillars yourself

Source: Forestry Commission

Image copyright Other Image caption The caterpillar of the oak processionary moth has about 62,000 toxic hairs

As a caterpillar, each OPM has about 62,000 hairs, which they can eject.

Hairs that fall to the ground can be active for up to five years.

The moths only live for two to three days in July or August.

It is thought that the moths were brought into the UK on trees imported from Europe for a landscape project.

A population of OPM established itself in the west London area in 2006.

Key identifying features of OPM: