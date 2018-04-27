Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Davide Buccheri harassed a colleague at the City firm where he worked

A City worker who posted fake photos of his colleague on porn websites after she refused to give him her number has been convicted of harassment.

Davide Buccheri, 25, carried out the "malicious" crime while working at the investment management firm M&G.

Buccheri created a gallery of the victim alongside edited pornographic pictures of other women between September 2016 and May 2017.

He then told the woman's bosses about the photos to discredit her.

The pictures were uploaded to porn websites after being edited and cropped to make them look like the woman, the City of London Magistrates' Court heard.

Buccheri, originally from Bologna, Italy, was convicted of one count of harassment.

'Wicked campaign'

District Judge Richard Blake warned Buccheri that a custodial sentence was "almost inevitable".

He described him as "manipulative" and said he had become "infatuated" and "obsessed" with his victim and "set about to destroy her".

"You conducted a quite wicked, calculated campaign against this young woman," he said.

"It is shameful that I have not heard in evidence one expression of regret from you about what this young woman suffered.

"She is going to have to live the rest of her professional life with the potential for the 'snigger by the water cooler', or in the lift, as she goes by.

"She doesn't deserve that; this young woman did absolutely nothing to bring about your disgraceful behaviour.

Prosecutor Aimee Emby said Buccheri's actions caused his victim "considerable distress and anxiety".

"I hope this conviction provides the victim with some measure of comfort and gives other victims of harassment the confidence to come forward," she said.

Buccheri will be sentenced on Tuesday, 1 May.