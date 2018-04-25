Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sophia Peters was killed at her family home in Blenheim Road in Wimbledon

An antiques dealer has pleaded guilty to the murder of his seven-year-old daughter.

Robert Peters throttled Sophia with a dressing gown cord in the family home in Wimbledon, south-west London, on 3 November last year.

He then called police to report what he had done and the child was rushed to hospital but she died the next day.

The 56-year-old had denied murder but changed his plea on the third day of his trial at the Old Bailey.

He had admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, saying he was depressed and hearing voices at the time.

The jury heard Peters had claimed he wanted to spare his daughter "pain" after he feared bankruptcy.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Peters told police he was struggling and expected to go bankrupt within months

In a police interview played in court he told officers he had become "too tormented with my life" and "wanted to do away" with his entire family, but could not.

Peters, who owned an oriental antiques business based in Kensington, told officers he was struggling and expected to go bankrupt within months, meaning the family would lose everything, including their home.

Speaking about Sophia, he said he did not consider himself to be a "good father" and blamed his "personality" for not loving his daughter as he should.

He also said he had recently returned to the family home after the end of a two-and-a-half year long affair with a married Home Office official.

Prosecutors said that while Peters suffered from a depressive illness of "moderate severity", the condition "was not enough to enable a killing to be reduced from murder to manslaughter".

In the months before the killing, Mr Peters searched the internet for "serial killers", "treatment of child killers in prison" and "premeditated murder", the jury heard.