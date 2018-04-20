Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Small (left) was a British and Commonwealth light-middleweight champion in 2009

Former boxing champion Anthony Small is due to stand trial later this year after denying a terror offence.

Mr Small, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded not guilty to one count of encouraging acts of terrorism.

The charge relates to a video posted on social media in September 2016 and follows an investigation by the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Mr Small, of south east London, has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 29 May.

The former boxer beat Matthew Hall at Manchester's MEN Arena to win the British and Commonwealth light middleweight titles in a fight screened on Sky Box Office in 2009.

He then defended the titles successfully in November that year against Thomas McDonagh in Wigan, but was beaten by Sam Webb in Dagenham, Essex, in March 2010.