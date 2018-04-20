Image copyright @LAS_HART Image caption Dozens of firefighters were sent to help tackle the blaze

A woman has died after a fire broke out at a home for people with learning disabilities.

The huge blaze started at Connington Court in Chingford, north-east London, at about 02:15 BST.

Twelve people had fled the building before firefighters were called to the scene.

When crews arrived, two floors and the roof of the three-storey block in Connington Crescent were alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

At its height, more than 70 firefighters and officers were sent to tackle the blaze.

The brigade tweeted just before 05:00 to say it was making "good progress" bringing the fire under control.

According to its website, Connington Court is a supported living service containing nine studio flats.

The Care Quality Commission said it catered for "adults with learning disabilities who may also have autism, complex needs or behaviours that challenge services".