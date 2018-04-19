A London hip hop artist has gone missing in Rio de Janeiro.

Kenny Mukendi, also known as Kenny Vulcan, disappeared in the early hours of 13 April after telling his girlfriend he was coming home from a recording studio.

Brazilian police say they are speaking to witnesses and analysing CCTV.

The Foreign Office confirmed it is supporting the family of a British citizen and is in contact with Brazil's local authorities.

Mr Mukendi's cousin, Rais Bona Mapianda, said the musician's girlfriend became worried when she noticed his Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook accounts had all disappeared.

He has been in Brazil since December, Mr Mapianda added.