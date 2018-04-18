Image copyright Cristo Foufas Image caption Forensics teams were outside the address in Sudbourne Road on Sunday evening

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Brixton, south London.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sudbourne Road on Sunday evening, and found a woman believed to be in her 30s with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan Clarke, of Sudbourne Road, Brixton, was arrested on Monday and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.