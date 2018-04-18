Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sophie Lionnet's was found dead last September with her body showing signs of "significant violence"

A woman accused of murdering her French nanny cried "what have I done?" after she died in the bath, a court heard.

Sabrina Kouider, 35, and Ouissem Medouni, 40, deny murdering Sophie Lionnet after subjecting her to abuse and extreme interrogations.

Mr Medouni told jurors he was "shocked" to find Ms Lionnet in the bath after being told she had stopped breathing.

Ms Lionnet's charred remains were found on a bonfire in the garden of her employers' Southfields home.

The Old Bailey heard that after finding the au pair in the bath in her pyjamas and with her eyes open, Mr Medouni pulled Ms Lionnet out of the water and tried to resuscitate her for an hour.

Rather than alerting police, he put her body in a suitcase and Ms Kouider suggested burning it in the garden, Mr Medouni said.

He also blamed Ms Kouider for beating the 21-year-old au pair with an electric cable days before her death.

After the charred remains were discovered by firefighters, Mr Medouni told jurors his partner asked him to take the blame.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler for BBC Image caption Ouissem Medouni and Sabrina Kouider deny murder

Describing the events, Mr Medouni said: "Sabrina woke me up around 01:30. She said Sophie was not breathing.

"She was saying, 'what have I done, what have I done?' I was shocked to see her like that."

Mr Medouni said he told his partner to call 999 but she did not.

Asked why he put the body into a suitcase, he replied: "I was in a state of mind where I did not know what to do because it was too late to call the police."

'Destroyed my life'

He described how Ms Kouider came up with the plan to dispose of the body over the next two days.

"I remember it was the next morning, she was lying on my bed and she said, 'We will burn her'.

"I said, 'What, are you crazy? That's crazy. I will never do that, never'."

Orlando Pownall QC, defending, asked the financial analyst what he now felt for his partner.

"She destroyed my life," Mr Medouni replied.

"I have my part as well. I could have stopped her. I could have done things and Sophie would have been alive."

The pair admit perverting the course of justice by trying to dispose of the body but deny murder.

The trial continues.