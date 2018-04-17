Image copyright @DariusBazargan Image caption The crash happened at about 03:45 BST on Tuesday

A moped rider and his passenger have been taken to hospital after colliding with a car during a police pursuit.

Police say the pair, both believed to 18, had failed to stop for officers before the crash near Finsbury Park Tube station, north-east London.

The rider sustained minor injuries while his female passenger's injuries are described as "potentially life-threatening".

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the moped crashed with a car at Seven Sisters Road near its junction with St Thomas Road after failing to stop for police at about 03:45 BST.

"As is standard, the matter has been referred to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the IOPC," the spokesperson added.

Image copyright @DariusBazargan Image caption The driver and passenger of the moped are both in hospital

The IOPC said it had sent investigators to the scene and to a police station to "obtain initial accounts from the officers involved".