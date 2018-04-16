London stabbings: Two dead and one critical in three attacks
Two people have been stabbed to death in London in separate attacks within 40 minutes of one another.
A man thought to be in his 20s died in hospital after being attacked in Colindale, north-west London, while a woman in her 30s died at the scene of a stabbing in Brixton, south London.
An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after a third separate stabbing three hours later, on Sunday.
More than 35 people have been stabbed to death in the capital so far in 2018.
A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the Colindale attack.
Police said they were called at 17:58 BST on Sunday to Zenith Close and found a man with stab wounds. He died in hospital later that evening.
Police said the victim and suspect were believed to have been known to one another.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the Brixton death.
At 18:36 BST officers were called to a home in Sudbourne Road, where a woman in her 30s had been attacked.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed, police said.
In the separate attack on Alexandra Palace Way, Haringey, a 19-year-old man was arrested near to the scene on suspicion of affray.
He was taken into custody at a north London police station.